Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
