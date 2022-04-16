Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

