Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 48,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.