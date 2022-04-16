Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 48,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
