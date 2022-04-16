Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.