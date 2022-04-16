Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to report $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the highest is $4.70. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

NYSE:PH opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day moving average of $303.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

