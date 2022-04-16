Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:PTRS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 9,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.
About Partners Bancorp (Get Rating)
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
