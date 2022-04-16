PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 15,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,542. PARTS iD has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.40.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Company Profile (Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.