Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSYTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

