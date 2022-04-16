Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 1,554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of PTOTF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.72.
About Patriot One Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.