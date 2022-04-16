Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 1,554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of PTOTF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

