Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Payoneer Global by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
