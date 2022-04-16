Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Payoneer Global by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

