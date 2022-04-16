Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.24 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

