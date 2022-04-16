Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PEAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000.

PEAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 109,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,485. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.