PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.42 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.