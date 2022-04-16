Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will report $13.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.17 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

