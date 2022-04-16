Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

PSHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PSHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

