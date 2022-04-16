Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.76. 204,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 837,467 shares of company stock worth $1,733,995 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

