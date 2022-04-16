Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.95.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.