PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 127,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,076. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.78%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

