P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

P&F Industries stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.62. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.18% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

