PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 37,223,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,592,054. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.