PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

GHY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 137,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

