Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($1.00). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

