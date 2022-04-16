Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($1.00). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

