Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post $127.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.99 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $519.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

