Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,049. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

