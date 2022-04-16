Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,049. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
