Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.