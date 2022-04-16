PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,063,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

