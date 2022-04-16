PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

PGP opened at $8.94 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

