Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 401,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.74. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

