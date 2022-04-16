Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.
NYSE:PHT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter.
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
