Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $9.22 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.