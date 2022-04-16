Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 193,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

