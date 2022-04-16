Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.20.

PIPR stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

