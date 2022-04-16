Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

PAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. 2,891,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,451. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

