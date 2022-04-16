Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

