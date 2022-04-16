Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of PL opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

