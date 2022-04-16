PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PMVC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

