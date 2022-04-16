PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.