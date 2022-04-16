Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 553,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,524. Polaris has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

