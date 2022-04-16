PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PYPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PYPD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 8,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.