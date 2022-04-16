Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.81 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

