Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 959,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 1,294,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

