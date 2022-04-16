PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $146.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.35 million and the lowest is $146.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWSC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.