PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $146.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.35 million and the lowest is $146.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PWSC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
