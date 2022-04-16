PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

