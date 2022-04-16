Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS PXXLF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading hours on Friday. Poxel has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight.

