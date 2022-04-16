PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 5,736,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

