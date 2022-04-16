PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

PRAA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.72 on Friday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

