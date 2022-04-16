PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.49. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$18.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.