Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).
Shares of PRAX opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
