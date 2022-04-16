Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.