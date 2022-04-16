Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.30%.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

