Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

PV stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,635. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.